Amendment to plans for 226 dwellings and cemetery extension on land in Tring
A non-material amendment has been made to plans for 226 dwellings and a cemetery extension on land in Tring.
The proposals are for the land west of Tring Cemetery on the Aylesbury Road and between land south of Icknield Way in Tring.
The proposal is a non material amendment attached to planning permission 4/00958/18/MFA.
Here are the rest of the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (12th July 2023):
Reference: 23/00067/FUL
Address: Hamilton House 111 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Construction of two additional Floors to create 8 new dwellings and roof top terrace.
Reference: 23/01087/FHA
Address: 17 Hatfield Crescent Hemel Hempstead HP2 6BY
Proposal: Demolition of existing garage and construction of new single storey front extension.
Reference: 23/01619/LBC
Address: British Natural History Museum Akeman Street Tring
Proposal: Reconfiguration & improvements to existing Exhibition Gallery Space
Reference: 23/01625/FHA
Address: 8 Langdon Street Tring HP23 6AZ
Proposal: 2 storey side extension, single storey rear extension, new hip roof and internal re configuration.
Reference: 23/01641/FHA
Address: 35 Roseheath Hemel Hempstead HP1 2NB
Proposal: Single storey front extension
Reference: 23/01653/NMA
Address: 37 Miswell Lane Tring HP23 4DD
Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 20/01821/FHA (Demolition of existing garage, construction of part single storey, part two storey rear extension and two storey side extension.)
Reference: 23/01656/LDP
Address: 12 High Street Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Continued works on granted application 4/01369/13/FUL - Conversion of ground floor retail unit into retail unit and one bedroom flat.
Reference: 23/01657/FHA
Address: 159 Great Elms Road Hemel Hempstead HP3 9UL
Proposal: Single storey front and first floor rear extension
Reference: 23/01664/LDP
Address: 35 Old Dean Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Single storey rear extension with hipped roof.
Reference: 23/01665/NMA
Address: 39 Betjeman Way Hemel Hempstead HP1 3HJ
Proposal: Non material amendment attached to planning permission 21/02774/FHA (Demolition of the existing garage and construction of two storey side extension and new side access).
Reference: 23/01666/LDP
Address: 3 Beechcroft Berkhamsted HP4 3BT
Proposal: Single storey rear extension with flat roof.
Reference: 23/01667/NMA
Address: Land West Of Tring Cemetery Aylesbury Road And Between Land South Of Icknield Way Tring
Proposal: Non material amendment attached to planning permission 4/00958/18/MFA (Hybrid planning application for 226 dwellings, cemetery car park with toilet block and public open space (details submitted in full). and 0.75 hectares of employment space (b1a, b and c) and a cemetery extension of 1.7 hectares with all matters reserved)
Reference: 23/01670/TPO
Address: 34 Bargrove Avenue Hemel Hempstead HP1 1QP
Proposal: Tree works.
Reference: 23/01672/FUL
Address: 5 Goldcroft Hemel Hempstead HP3 8ET
Proposal: First floor extension above existing garage. Loft conversion with rear dormer converted into habitable space. Sub-division of site into 2 dwellings, with garage to rear with dropped kerb.
Reference: 23/01677/FHA
Address: 5 Mitchell Close Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Two storey side extension.
Reference: 23/01678/TCA
Address: 54 Ellesmere Road Berkhamsted HP4 2EU
Proposal: Works to Ash tree. Fell tree
Reference: 23/01679/TCA
Address: Wyndhurst Piccotts End Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Works to trees.