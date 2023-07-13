Amendment to plans for 226 dwellings and cemetery extension on land in Tring

A non-material amendment has been made to plans for 226 dwellings and a cemetery extension on land in Tring.

The proposals are for the land west of Tring Cemetery on the Aylesbury Road and between land south of Icknield Way in Tring.

The proposal is a non material amendment attached to planning permission 4/00958/18/MFA (Hybrid planning application for 226 dwellings, cemetery car park with toilet block and public open space (details submitted in full) and 0.75 hectares of employment space (b1a, b and c) and a cemetery extension of 1.7 hectares with all matters reserved).

The proposals are for the land west of Tring Cemetery on the Aylesbury Road and between land south of Icknield Way in Tring. Photo: Google Maps

Here are the rest of the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (12th July 2023):

Reference: 23/00067/FUL

Address: Hamilton House 111 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Construction of two additional Floors to create 8 new dwellings and roof top terrace.

Reference: 23/01087/FHA

Address: 17 Hatfield Crescent Hemel Hempstead HP2 6BY

Proposal: Demolition of existing garage and construction of new single storey front extension.

Reference: 23/01619/LBC

Address: British Natural History Museum Akeman Street Tring

Proposal: Reconfiguration & improvements to existing Exhibition Gallery Space

Reference: 23/01625/FHA

Address: 8 Langdon Street Tring HP23 6AZ

Proposal: 2 storey side extension, single storey rear extension, new hip roof and internal re configuration.

Reference: 23/01641/FHA

Address: 35 Roseheath Hemel Hempstead HP1 2NB

Proposal: Single storey front extension

Reference: 23/01653/NMA

Address: 37 Miswell Lane Tring HP23 4DD

Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 20/01821/FHA (Demolition of existing garage, construction of part single storey, part two storey rear extension and two storey side extension.)

Reference: 23/01656/LDP

Address: 12 High Street Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Continued works on granted application 4/01369/13/FUL - Conversion of ground floor retail unit into retail unit and one bedroom flat.

Reference: 23/01657/FHA

Address: 159 Great Elms Road Hemel Hempstead HP3 9UL

Proposal: Single storey front and first floor rear extension

Reference: 23/01664/LDP

Address: 35 Old Dean Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Single storey rear extension with hipped roof.

Reference: 23/01665/NMA

Address: 39 Betjeman Way Hemel Hempstead HP1 3HJ

Proposal: Non material amendment attached to planning permission 21/02774/FHA (Demolition of the existing garage and construction of two storey side extension and new side access).

Reference: 23/01666/LDP

Address: 3 Beechcroft Berkhamsted HP4 3BT

Proposal: Single storey rear extension with flat roof.

Reference: 23/01667/NMA

Address: Land West Of Tring Cemetery Aylesbury Road And Between Land South Of Icknield Way Tring

Proposal: Non material amendment attached to planning permission 4/00958/18/MFA (Hybrid planning application for 226 dwellings, cemetery car park with toilet block and public open space (details submitted in full). and 0.75 hectares of employment space (b1a, b and c) and a cemetery extension of 1.7 hectares with all matters reserved)

Reference: 23/01670/TPO

Address: 34 Bargrove Avenue Hemel Hempstead HP1 1QP

Proposal: Tree works.

Reference: 23/01672/FUL

Address: 5 Goldcroft Hemel Hempstead HP3 8ET

Proposal: First floor extension above existing garage. Loft conversion with rear dormer converted into habitable space. Sub-division of site into 2 dwellings, with garage to rear with dropped kerb.

Reference: 23/01677/FHA

Address: 5 Mitchell Close Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Two storey side extension.

Reference: 23/01678/TCA

Address: 54 Ellesmere Road Berkhamsted HP4 2EU

Proposal: Works to Ash tree. Fell tree

Reference: 23/01679/TCA

Address: Wyndhurst Piccotts End Hemel Hempstead