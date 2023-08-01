'Amazing' Hertfordshire foster carers celebrated at council awards ceremony

Long-serving foster carers looking after the Hertfordshire community have been recognised at a council ceremony.

Among them was Daphne Tyler who has been fostering for 40 years.

Over four decades she has cared for 191 children, many of whom she still keeps in touch with, and who she says have “enriched” her life.

Daphne Tyler

Daphne, 77, was one of dozens of Hertfordshire foster carers to be given awards for long service or exceptional service at the Hertfordshire County Council Carer Awards at Hatfield House on 11 July.

Daphne from Rickmansworth said: “Fostering has enriched my life. I just love children and I just can’t tell you how rewarding it is to see them grow. They’re like flowers but they just need love and care and listening to, and they just blossom. It’s just so rewarding.”

Together with her husband Terry, the couple welcomed children of all ages into their home, and following Terry’s death nine years ago, Daphne has continued fostering, and remains in touch with many of the people she helped.

Daphne added: “I’ve been to a baby shower this week, two weddings last year. One of my foster children is now a social worker,” she said. “I’m very proud of them all."

Gloria Swanston from Hemel Hempstead, who was commended for her outstanding service to fostering in Hertfordshire. Earlier this year, Gloria also became a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) in King Charles’ first Honours List.

Gloria, 73, who has been fostering for 22 years, said: “I always wanted to foster. When a foster carer came to our church to advertise fostering, she had three foster children at the time, and my heart just went out to those kids, and I thought I’ve got to do this.”

During her time as a foster carer, Gloria has fostered five boys and also two girls on a short term basis. She has also provided respite day care for about 10 children, and provides much support to other foster carers.

She added: “Fostering has made a really big difference to my life. I’ve made lots of friends in fostering, and it helps me to see things differently because I’m not a mother so it’s opened up lots more for me. I do things I wouldn’t have done because of the children. I was there for them, taking them where they wanted to go. In fact, sometimes my husband used to say they’re the ones in charge not me., but I just love it!”

Other awards recognised carers for services to education, shared care, recruitment, care leavers, diversity and inclusion, among others. More details can be found on the council’s website here.

Councillor Fiona Thomson said: “It’s wonderful to be able to celebrate our amazing foster carers. It’s really fabulous to recognise their commitment, dedication and length of service.

“We value each and every one of them and that is why I am so pleased that we were able to increase the skills payments this year in addition to increasing the foster carer allowances. It’s great that we’ve been able to do this.