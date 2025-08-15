150 new homes coming to Kings Langley with plans set to be approved despite objections

Dacorum Borough Council officers have recommended that members of the authority’s development management committee vote to grant planning permission for the homes, on land north of Chipperfield Road, at their meeting on Thursday, August 21.

An outline application has been submitted for the homes on a site which has been deemed to be Grey Belt by planning officers.

While the site is within the Green Belt, it is deemed Grey Belt by planning officers for not strongly contributing to the purposes of the Green Belt.

The land is between the A41 and Kings Langley Secondary School, and would also see a ‘farmstead garden’ – to be run by the school and Sunnyside Rural Trust – created with a café, farm shop, therapy gardens and animals.

Access would be from Chipperfield Road, and highway works would be carried out as part of the proposals, including speed humps on Chipperfield Road and the widening of nearby footpaths.

Half of the proposed homes would be ‘affordable’, according to the government definition of the term.

Councils are expected to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply, but Dacorum currently only has a housing land supply of 1.03 years, making it harder for the authority to block new developments.

More than 230 members of the public have written to the council to object to the proposals, with objections also received from Kings Langley Parish Council, Chipperfield Parish Council, UK Power Networks, the Chiltern Society, CPRE Hertfordshire and Kings Langley and District Residents Association.

Hertfordshire County Council’s growth and infrastructure objected on the basis that there is not sufficient capacity for new primary school pupils in Kings Langley, but concluded that their objection could be overcome if the developer pays more than £550,000 towards providing “temporary classrooms”.

