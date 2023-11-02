Council announces £116k public tennis court renovations upgrading two parks

On completion the courts will be available to local residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dacorum Borough Council has announced an investment of £116,000 into revamping two tennis court in Hemel Hempstead.

In total, two park tennis venues will be renovated and reopened to the public on completion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reith Fields in Adeyfield and Coronation Fields in Bennetts End have been chosen for the upgrade.

Reith Fields tennis courts

Refurbishment works will start on site in early November at Reith Fields, work at Coronation Fields will begin in January 2024.

Current council projections state that the courts will be reopen by spring of next year.

Dacorum Borough Council’s announcement is part of a larger national campaign organised by the Government and the Lawn Tennis Association.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Government is financially backing the sporting body to refurbish public tennis courts across the country. It is hoped that more people will pick up the sport if more public courts are made available to the public.

Cupid Green Playing Fields tennis courts

Thousands of existing tennis courts are due to be improved as a result of the plan. Many of the courts earmarked for a revamp are in poor or unplayable condition.

Some courts will gain new gate-access technology and booking systems.

Tennis courts in parks are especially important when it comes to encouraging more people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds to play the game, which is typically associated with wealthier households.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dacorum Borough Council is pledging to offer weekly free park tennis sessions for all ages, playing levels and experience where equipment is provided.

Councillor Sheron Wilkie said: “We are excited to be partnering with the LTA to invest in the refurbishment of these park tennis courts. Tennis is a great way to get active and have fun, and we want to make sure that everyone in Hemel Hempstead has the opportunity to play. These courts will be a valuable asset to our community, and we look forward to seeing people using them from the spring of 2024 onwards."

The LTA is attempting to open tennis up and bring down the costs associated with the racquet sport.