Conservative leader of Herts Council vows to work collaboratively with leaders of Dacorum and other boroughs

The Conservative leader of Herts County Council has vowed to work collaboratively with leaders of Dacorum and other boroughs.

There are new district and borough leaders in place across the county following the recent local elections.

Before those elections in early May, five of the 10 district and borough councils had Conservative leaders. But now the Tories hold just one of those councils – Broxbourne.

Leader Richard Roberts

Speaking at the annual meeting of Hertfordshire County Council – which did not have an election this year – leader Cllr Richard Roberts noted the changed political landscape.

And he vowed to work collaboratively with all the new leaders across the county – some of whom are also members of the county council.

“The elections delivered a very different political landscape for Hertfordshire,” he told the meeting of the full council.

“And I would like to extend a warm welcome to all those that are now in leadership roles who previously weren’t – and commiserations to those who are in this chamber, likewise, who have lost those leadership roles.

“I and my colleagues will work collaboratively […] I look forward to working collaboratively with the leadership of Hertfordshire district, borough, town, parish, as necessary, with county.”

The annual meeting of Hertfordshire County Council was held on Tuesday (May 23).

Here in Dacorum the Lib Dems took what has traditionally been a Tory stronghold.