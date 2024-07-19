Conservative Hertfordshire Council wants to work 'collaboratively' with new Labour government

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

County councillors have highlighted the need to grow the Hertfordshire economy and to work “collaboratively” with the new Labour government.

Following the General Election in May, the political make-up of the county’s MPs has changed – locally and nationally .

Now just one parliamentary seat is held by the Conservatives – with two held by the Liberal Democrats and the rest Labour.

And that’s a significant change from before the election, when all parliamentary seats were Conservative – except one held by the Liberal Democrats.

Meeting on Tuesday (July 16) – for the first time since the General Election – the county council formally acknowledged the new national government.

And councillors unanimously backed a motion – originally proposed by the Labour group, but amended by the Conservatives – setting out the need to work with the new government.

As well as noting the new Labour government, the motion acknowledged the “strong emphasis on growth” from the new Chancellor, Rachel Reeves.

And councillors agreed that growing the local economy was “vital” for the county and the country, as well as welcoming the government’s “priorities of stability and sustainability aligned to growth”.

The motion stressed the importance of the council working “collaboratively” with the county’s 12 MPs, “to ensure that the new government’s economic, regional and devolution policies continue to support Hertfordshire residents and its vibrant economy”.

And councillors resolved that the leader of the council continues to work with government departments “to secure the best outcome for our residents”.

“We look forward to long term financial settlements which secure sustainable outcomes for families, business, health, the environment and housing to ensure we get the right growth in the right place in the spirit of our County of Opportunity,” it said.

Presenting the original motion, Labour Cllr Bell said that while they had enjoyed the general election result they wanted to see the change that comes with it.

And he said that he thought it important – as representatives of all parties – to urge as united a front as possible, to get those policies as advantageous as possible.

Leader of the county council Conservative Cllr Richard Roberts also focussed on the need to “work closely”.

“We do note the new Labour government,” he said.

“And we want to work closely with it because there are going to be so many issues that are going to be needed to be resolved on behalf of 1.2m residents.

“Quite rightly if we don’t grow the economy we don’t have any more goodies to spend on public service.

“And there is already a mood music amongst new ministers that there’s not going to be a lot of spare money for local government, for example.

“So we do need to grow the economy, but we need to do that carefully.”

However Cllr Roberts said he was “already slightly concerned” about some of the statements that had come out of government.

He pointed to the need to maintain investment in the county and to maintain a “world-class economy” – as well as making sure health was delivered appropriately.

But he also highlighted moves to mandate housing numbers and measures required to keep sewage out of the county’s “world class chalk streams”.

“So I think there’s a whole range of things where we will want to engage with government – and not least devolution,” he said.

Later adding: “So I think there are some really important conversations to take place. And I look forward to having them with this government.”

Councillors debated the motion at a meeting of the county council on Tuesday (16 July).

The amended motion was backed by 56 councillors – with five abstentions. The recorded webcast of the meeting can be viewed online.