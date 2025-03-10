Changes proposed to long-running Hertfordshire Music Service

Plans have been drawn-up to keep the Hertfordshire Music Service within the county council – rather than have it seek charitable status.

For generations the music service has operated from within the county council, offering instrumental lessons and musical opportunities to many thousands of the county’s schoolchildren.

But seven years ago councillors decided, that the service should move towards acquiring charitable status, or another ‘appropriate’ status.

At that time there were concerns about the funding of the service, following the withdrawal of the Education Services Grant

And it was thought the service would have greater potential to raise funds, market its services and build its profile if it were outside the direct control of the council.

But on March 5, a meeting of the council’s education, libraries and lifelong learning cabinet panel heard that since then there have been “significant changes”.

And councillors were asked to back a recommendation that the service should continue to operate in its current form – as a trading entity within the council’s children’s services division.

At the meeting the recommendation was unanimously backed by members of the cabinet panel – with a final decision to be taken by a future meeting of the council’s cabinet.

According to a report presented to the panel, following the decision to seek charitable or alternative status preparatory work took place and a new leadership team was recruited.

And by early 2020 a draft exit business case, a financial plan and a transition plan had been prepared.

But when the covid pandemic took hold in March of that year the ‘exit’ project was paused.

And by 2024/25 – says the report – the internal context of the service has “changed dramatically”.

While the service had required £2.6m of county council support in 2022/23, that reduced to £1.515m in 2023/24 and to £515k in 2024/25.

And according to the report presented to the cabinet panel on Wednesday, in 2025/26 the service will require no direct cash support from the county council, in order to achieve a “net zero operating position”.