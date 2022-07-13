Boris Johnson ‘delighted’ about new hospital scheme following question from Hemel MP Sir Mike Penning

Boris Johnson has said he is delighted that there will be a new hospital scheme for the area after being quizzed by Hemel Hempstead’s MP at Prime Minister’s Question today (July 13).

He said: “I'm told that the local hospital trust have considered a full range of options and that they consider that new hospital builds at Watford General alongside further investment in Hemel Hempstead, and St Alban’s hospitals represent the best option for health services in the area.”

The Prime Minister was asked by Sir Mike Penning in parliament if he would intervene to make sure that the West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals Trust will commission the construction of a new hospital in West Hertfordshire.

Boris Johnson was grilled by MPs and the leader of the Labour Party, Kier Starmer during today’s rowdy Prime Minister’s Questions during which two parliament members were escorted out.

Sir Mike Penning thanked Mr Johnson for his work on Brexit and his role in the vaccine rollout which he said saved so many lives in Hemel Hempstead.

The MP for Hemel Hempstead explained that the West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust had not considered all options.

He went on to ask the Prime Minister to ‘leave a note in the drawer of No 10’ for the next Conservative party leader, saying that "Penning needs a new hospital on a greenfield site!”

Mr Johnson assured Sir Mike he would get a meeting with the relevant ministers.

At the end of the Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Mike made a Point of Order to set on formal record that he believed the PM has been misled by the Trust when he has been told that the Trust has considered ‘all options’.