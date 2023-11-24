Berkhamsted tip could receive revamp as council applies for extra bins

The council is hoping to lower queues on-site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two under-pressure tips in Hertfordshire could be revamped in a bid to bust queues.

Waste chiefs have put forward schemes to up the number of bins at tips in Berkhamsted and Bishop’s Stortford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to two planning applications which Hertfordshire County Council has lodged with itself, the schemes will alleviate “current internal circulation difficulties that result in queuing of traffic and delays or inefficiencies in utilising the facilit[ies]”.

Hertfordshire County Council

At Berkhamsted, the authority has plans to make space for a total of 27 bins – up from 22.

Of these, 23 would allow for “rear compaction by an onsite operator” for efficiency.

There are plans for 20 drop-off spaces, up from 10.

If the authority grants planning permission for the scheme, Hertfordshire County Council could slightly extend the working area of the site into land which is “characterised by trees or scrub vegetation situated between the existing working area and the site entrance”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Bishop’s Stortford, the authority has plans to make space for a total of 21 bins – up from 17.

Of these, rear compactors could help with efficiency at 12 bins.

Hertfordshire County Council has plans to more than double the number of set-down spots – from 10 to 23.

Designers will get rid of an existing prefab building at Bishop’s Stortford “for enhanced circulation and traffic management”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Design statements for both applications read: “The enhancement proposals will alleviate the current difficulties in vehicles queuing, reducing risk of conflict with traffic outside the site and minimising the downtime caused by service vehicles.”