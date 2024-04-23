Application period set to close for Herts County Council chief executive role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Candidates seeking to be the next chief executive of Hertfordshire County Council have less than a week to apply.

Previous chief executive Owen Mapley stepped-down from the top job last month – in order to take over as chief exec of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA).

Since then a team of professional head-hunters have been leading the search for a permanent replacement.

And with a closing date of April 28, prospective candidates have just a few more days to submit their applications.

According to the recruitment pack, the county council is looking for applicants who have a deep-rooted understanding of the democratic, political and financial context of local and central government.

They should, it says, be able to work effectively with elected members to realise political direction and strategy, as well as the ability to encourage innovation and new approaches to the provision of public services, whilst also managing risk.

And they should, it says, have an understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing counties, in respect of inclusive economic development.

According to the pack, the council is looking for a candidate who has experience of leading a large and diverse workforce, providing a range of services – making decisions at pace, with a proven track record of enabling the delivery of significant growth and regeneration schemes.

In addition the pack also identifies the need for candidates to have a zero tolerance to any forms of discrimination, the ability to deal with setbacks and changing circumstances – whilst maintaining focus on key objectives.

To apply for the role candidates are being asked to submit their cv – as well as as up to 1500 words to outline what they would bring to the role, up to 500 words on the key challenges and opportunities for the public sector, and up to 500 words on motivation to be the next chief exec of the county council.

If they make it through the shortlisting process they will face first-round interviews in May – with final interviews on June 4 and 5.

For the successful candidate, the recruitment pack points to benefits that include 33 days annual leave, hybrid working, carers leave, an employee assistance programme, paid sick leave and discounts to gym membership.

It also highlights the local government pension scheme, salary finance scheme and a Christmas savings club – as well as free parking, season ticket loans and ‘cycle to work’, ‘green car’ and ‘car share’ schemes.