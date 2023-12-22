Police increasingly concerned for missing teenager from Hertfordshire with links to Hemel Hempstead
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing teenager from Hertfordshire.
Jayden, 16, was last seen at around noon on Saturday 16 December in Hatfield. Hertfordshire Constabulary describes him as five foot 10 inches tall, of slim build with short, black, curly hair.
He was last seen wearing a black and red coat, black jogging bottoms and white trainers, the police force adds.
Police intelligence has revealed he has links to St Albans, Harpenden, Potters Bar, Hemel Hempstead, London Colney, Clacton in Essex and Harringay in London.
This morning the police force has asked for the public’s help finding Jayden.
A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. If you have seen Jayden since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call the non-emergency number 101 and request to be connected to Hertfordshire Constabulary Force Communications Room, quoting Hertfordshire ISR 92 of Sunday 17 December.
“If you believe you are with Jayden now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”