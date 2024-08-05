Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing man from village near Hemel Hempstead

Police officers are ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a man who has gone missing near Hemel Hempstead.

This morning (5 August), Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched a missing persons appeal to help find Paul.

He is from Flaunden, near Bovingdon, and was last seen at around noon on 31 July.

Paul, who is 38, may have travelled to Brighton, according to police intelligence.

He has been described as being of medium build with brown short hair, and he speaks with a Birmingham accent.

Paul was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and carrying a black rucksack. He sometimes wears glasses.

A police force spokesperson said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“If you have seen Paul since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 955 of 2 August, 2024.

“If you believe you are with Paul now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”