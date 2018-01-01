Police chief proposes £1 a month tax increase for Dacorum

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire is proposing an increase of £1 a month on the average household council tax rate to invest in more officers and additional investigation teams.

Following the rrecent announcement by the Home Office, David Lloyd will be able to raise an additional £5.3m for policing in Hertfordshire in 2018/19.

This would be spent on protecting neighbourhood policing teams, investing in additional officers from the Operation Scorpion* units to help tackle burglary, anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime.

Additional funding will also be placed into the Force Control Room, where 999 and 101 calls have risen dramatically since the terrorist attacks in Manchester and London.

There will also be more funding for crime investigation teams to make sure that victims of crime receive the best care possible.

David Lloyd said: “This settlement is welcome and helps to secure funding for Hertfordshire in a year which has seen a significant rise in demand on our officers.

“I’ve always maintained I will not make the public pay a penny more for policing than they have to, and despite this increase Hertfordshire residents will still pay one of the lowest contributions for policing in the country.

“This is your chance to have a say on the amount you pay for policing in Hertfordshire. This will help to increase officer numbers and provide more resources into the areas of policing which really make a difference.”

The public are encouraged to send their views to your.views@herts.pcc.pnn.gov.uk or by letter to: The Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, 15 Vaughan Road, Harpenden, Hertfordshire, AL5 4GZ by 31st January 2018.