Police appeal to trace motorist after incident in Hemel Hempstead where a man trapped under a vehicle died

Andrew Jellis

Detectives are keen to trace a motorist who is believed to have been at the scene of an incident in Hemel Hempstead earlier this month where a man died after behind trapped under his vehicle.

On Wednesday, February, at around 8pm, emergency services were called to Thumpers to reports that a man was trapped under his vehicle.

But despite the best efforts of emergency services, Andrew Jellis, aged 49 and from Hemel Hempstead, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

His “devastated and heartbroken” described him as a “most incredible, kind and loving son, partner, dad and grandad”.

Detective Sergeant John Prendergast, who is leading the investigation, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family and friends at this time.

“Following extensive enquiries, further information has now come to light which shows that an unidentified vehicle was in the area near the time the collision took place. We have been able to ascertain that the model of this vehicle is a saloon type car, but unfortunately do not have any further information to go on.

“Do you recall being in the Thumpers area of Hemel Hempstead at around 8pm on that Wednesday? I appreciate several weeks have passed now since the date that this incident took place, but if you think you were the person in the saloon type car, or if you have any information that you think may help us progress with our enquiries, please get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“Any information, even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant, could be key to our investigation. We are continuing to work as hard as we can in order to ascertain the circumstances surrounding what happened, and we understand that there will be lots of questions in relation to what happened – we will provide a further update when we can.”

Anyone with information is asked to email DS Prendergast at [email protected].

You can also report information online, speak to an operator via web chat or call 101, quoting crime reference Op Corbeil.

