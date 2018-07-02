Police appeal to find missing Berkhamsted man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a 76-year-old man who has gone missing from little Gaddesden.

Michael Fyvie-Rae, known as Mike to family and friends, was last seen leaving his home near Berkhamsted around 11am on Friday (June 29).

Michael is white, around 6ft tall, with white grey hair and a grey beard.

He is thought to be wearing a T shirt and chino trousers or shorts, and travelling in a blue Audi A4 convertable with the registration plate ending in URN.

Enquiries have established that the vehicle was travelling north on the M1 in the Bedfordshire area at around 4pm on Friday (June 29).

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Michael’s welfare and urge anyone who has seen him since he went missing to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101.

Herts Police said if you are with Michael now or have seen him in the last few moments you should call 999.