Police appeal launched for missing teenage boy with links to Hertfordshire last seen four days ago
Bedfordshire Police has launched a social media appeal asking for help finding a teenage boy with links to Hertfordshire.
Dylan, 17, was last seen in Bedford on Sunday (9 June).
Bedfordshire Police has described the teenager as five feet eight inches tall, slim, and with light brown hair. Bedfordshire Police has also confirmed he was wearing a grey tracksuit and a black gilet when he was last accounted for.
Bedfordshire Police added that the 17-year-old has links to Hertfordshire.
Residents with information are urged to call 101 or make a report online here, quoting reference MPC/806/24.