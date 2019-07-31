Police appeal for witnesses following road traffic collision near Dagnall

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision close to Dagnall on the Bedfordshire/Hertfordshire border.

Just after 7:30am, police were called to reports of a collision involving four cars at the junction of B440 Hemel Hempstead Road with Hudnall Lane and Pedley Hill. One of the cars, described as a silver people carrier, left the scene prior to officers arriving.

Police

One man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, which aren’t believed to be life threatening.

PC Peter Smith from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, investigating, said: “We are asking anyone who saw the collision to come forward, including anyone who has any dash cam footage, so we can establish how it happened.

Anyone with any information or dash cam footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 58 of 31 July.

Alternatively report information at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.