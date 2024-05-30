Police appeal for help to find 9-year-old missing for over 3 weeks from Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concern is growing for a missing nine-year-old from Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire police are appealing for the public’s help to find Soraya, last seen about 5pm on Wednesday May 22 in Beckton Road, Canning Town, London.

Soraya was first reported missing, over three weeks ago, on Friday May 5.

She is described as average build, with medium length curly hair. She also has a piercing on her upper lip. She is usually wearing colourful leggings.

Soraya is not believed to be alone, and likely to be in the company of her mother.

Officers say they are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Soraya since she was reported missing, can report information online or call the non-emergency number 101.