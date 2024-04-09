Zak's inspirational journey continues: empowering others through Radio Dacorum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For Zak, the radio studio is more than just a booth with microphones; it's a platform where he can express himself, share his favourite tracks, and entertain listeners with his fun facts and DJ jokes. Despite facing neural divergent challenges, Zak's confidence and communication skills have flourished over the past year. What began as a tentative step into the world of radio has transformed into a journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

But Zak's journey doesn't end there. Inspired by his own growth and experiences, Zak has taken on a new role as a mentor and trainer at Radio Dacorum. He's embraced the opportunity to guide and support fellow volunteers, including Dale, a remarkable young man with his own unique journey.

Dale, much like Zak, found solace and purpose within the walls of our studio. Initially hesitant in one-to-one conversations, Dale discovered a newfound confidence and enthusiasm when behind the microphone. With Zak's guidance and encouragement, Dale has not only embraced the technical aspects of radio production but has also developed his own on-air persona, captivating audiences with his charm and charisma.

Pushing Boundaries

Their journey is a testament to the transformative power of creativity, community, and radio. Through their dedication and perseverance, Zak and Dale have not only found their voices but have also inspired others to embrace their potential.

As we celebrate their achievements, we recognize the invaluable contributions of volunteers like Zak and Dale in shaping the ethos of Radio Dacorum. Their stories remind us of the importance of inclusivity, empowerment, and the boundless possibilities that await within our community.

Radio Dacorum is a project run by Community Action Dacorum

You can call us on 01442 247209 or email [email protected] or pop in to see us in the Roundhouse – the round building outside Boots in Hemel town centre. We are open Monday-Friday 10am-3pm.