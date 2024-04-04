Your food is in safe hands as a remarkable 39 venues across Hemel and Dacorum get new 5 star food hygiene ratings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nearly 40 food venues across Dacorum have cleaned up after all receiving top marks from the Food Standards Agency.

The establishments received five-star ratings meaning their food hygiene standards are ‘very good’.

Check below to see if your favourite venue made the list.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 19 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Marks & Spencer at Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead

• McDonald’s, Maylands Avene, Hemel Hempstead

• Starbucks, High Street, Berkhamsted

• The Gardener’s Retreat Restaurant at Chipperfield Home And Garden Center, Kings Langley

• The Lodge Bar & Kitchen at The Snowcentre, St Albans Hill, Hemel Hempstead

• Boxmoor Lodge Hotel, London Road, Hemel Hempstead

• Nuffield Health Hemel Hempstead Fitness & Wellbeing Gym, Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead

• Ashridge Golf Club Limited at Ashridge Golf Club, Little Gaddesden, Berkhamsted

• Hilliers Garden Centre - Cafe Willow at Garden Centre, Hemel Hempstead

• Little Hay Golf Complex at Box Lane, Hemel Hempstead

• The Kitchen at Inspired at The Eagle, Hempstead Road, Kings Langley

• Dower House Coffee at Dower House, High Street, Berkhamsted

• Super Chef Restaurant at Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead

• Sweetness Catering at Hemel One, Boundary Way, Hemel Hempstead

• Connect Catering (Martin Brower), Boundary Way, Hemel Hempstead

• Costa, The Peoplebuilding Estate, Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead

• Harris and Hoole at Tesco Stores, Jarman Way, Hemel Hempstead

• Apsley Campus at HP3

• The Hub Cafe - The Active Dacorum Hub at The Sports Pavilion, Redbourn Road, Hemel Hempstead

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 10 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• The Green Man at Leverstock Green Road, Hemel Hempstead

• Blackwell's Chipperfield at Blackwells, Kings Langley

• The Crown, High Street, Berkhamsted,

• Harvester at The Harvester, London Road, Hemel Hempstead

• The Full House, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead

• The Anchor, Western Road, Tring

• The Akeman at 9 Akeman Street, Tring

• The Pommel Horse Jarman Centre, Jarman Way, Hemel Hempstead,

• The Grand Junction Arms at Bulbourne Road, Bulbourne, Tring

• The Bull Berkhamsted at The Bull, High Street, Berkhamsted

Takeaways

Plus 10 ratings for takeaways:

• Wing Fu House, Leverstock Green Village Centre, Hemel Hempstead

• Zap, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead

• Kings Langley Fish Bar, Hempstead Road, Kings Langley

• Pizza Hut, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead

• Sandwich Plus, Dolphin Square, Tring

• Di Capri Pizza Ltd, Waterhouse Street, Hemel Hempstead

• Domino's Pizza, Waterhouse Street, Hemel Hempstead

• Domino's Pizza, Travelodge, Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead

• Subway, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead

• Greggs, Maylands Plaza, Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required.