Young brothers who have been raising money for Whipsnade Zoo get up close and personal with the giraffes

Two brothers from Hemel Hempstead who have been growing plants and vegetables in their garden to raise money for ZSL Whipsnade Zoo got up close and personal with the zoo's giraffes.

Douglas and his brother Hartley were given the chance to see the wildlife they're helping to support this week, when they met the giraffes to celebrate Douglas' fifth birthday.

To date, the brothers have no raised £630 and are continuing to grow and lot of plants for future sales to hit their target of £1,000.

Meeting the giraffes

"We were so pleased to welcome Douglas to meet ZSL Whipsnade Zoo’s giraffe herd on his fifth birthday, after helping to raise much-needed funds for ZSL with his brother Hartley.

"We hope Douglas's visit has inspired him to continue his incredible fundraising for wildlife."

Mum Sherry Manton added: "We have continued to raise more money now for the zoo and we had a great time on Douglas' birthday."