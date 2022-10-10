A new suicide prevention campaign has launched today, on World Mental Health Day, (October 10) to offer free online Zero Suicide Alliance training to everyone in Hertfordshire.

Created by Integrated Care Partnerships across Hertfordshire and Essex in association with Thurrock and Brentwood Mind, the #LetsTalkAboutSuicideHerts campaign aims to encourage conversations and reduce the stigma around talking about suicide.

Morris Bright MBE, Hertfordshire County Council’s executive member for public health and community safety, said: “We are committed to making Hertfordshire a place where no one feels that suicide is their only option and everyone has the opportunity to lead a healthy and fulfilling life.”

Dacorum residents are urged to take up the training.

He added: “With mental health issues increasing since the start of the pandemic, it’s more important than ever that we all play our part in looking out for each other, so we would urge everyone to give up 20 minutes of their time to do the Zero Suicide Alliance training.

“It might just save a life”

The training can be found here.

Thurrock and Brentwood Mind’s suicide prevention training engagement lead, Nadine Winiberg said: “Talking about suicide with someone you feel may be struggling may just save their life.”

Advertisement

She added: “With this training, we hope to highlight the importance of recognising those early signs of someone who may be feeling suicidal or having suicidal thoughts.”

Mind says that someone dies every two hours to suicide in the UK.

Suicide remains to be the leading cause of death in men under 50, with more men dying by suicide than of cancer, heart attack, heart disease or car accidents every year.

Advertisement

Suicide rates in women in their early 20s are the highest they have been for two decades.

Mind says that if you’re feeling suicidal and need urgent help or if you’re worried about someone you know, help is available from the NHS.