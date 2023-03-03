World Book Day: Characters brought to life by Hemel Hempstead yarn bombers
This is the group’s fourth year celebrating the day
Nearly 50 cute knitted book characters appeared around Hemel Hempstead yesterday (March 2), thanks to the dedicated team at Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead.
The knitters and crocheters first started marking World Book Day in 2020 with 12 characters, which has now grown to 48. Organiser Chris Allsop said the group puts out the post box toppers to make people smile.
Chris said: “It's just so lovely to do something that the children like but also a lot of the adults like them as well. While we've been putting them out, a lot of adults have stopped us and talked about the books that they like.”
Here are just a few of their creations.