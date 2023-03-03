The knitters and crocheters first started marking World Book Day in 2020 with 12 characters, which has now grown to 48. Organiser Chris Allsop said the group puts out the post box toppers to make people smile.

Chris said: “It's just so lovely to do something that the children like but also a lot of the adults like them as well. While we've been putting them out, a lot of adults have stopped us and talked about the books that they like.”