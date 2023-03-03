News you can trust since 1858
The yarn bombers have been spreading smiles once again - this time for World Book Day

World Book Day: Characters brought to life by Hemel Hempstead yarn bombers

This is the group’s fourth year celebrating the day

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
52 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 4:40pm

Nearly 50 cute knitted book characters appeared around Hemel Hempstead yesterday (March 2), thanks to the dedicated team at Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead.

The knitters and crocheters first started marking World Book Day in 2020 with 12 characters, which has now grown to 48. Organiser Chris Allsop said the group puts out the post box toppers to make people smile.

Chris said: “It's just so lovely to do something that the children like but also a lot of the adults like them as well. While we've been putting them out, a lot of adults have stopped us and talked about the books that they like.”

Here are just a few of their creations.

1. Hey Duggee

Hey Duggee made by Joan can be spotted on Hillfield Road

Photo: Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead

2. Animal pals

You can spot these pals on Allandale

Photo: Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead

3. In The Night Garden

This In The Night Garden-themed topper can be spotted in Northend Farm

Photo: Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead

4. Paddington

Find Paddington Bear on Vauxhall Road

Photo: Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Hempstead