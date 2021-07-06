Woman taken to hospital after collision in Hemel Hempstead

A woman was taken to hospital to be assessed after a two vehicle collision in Hemel Hempstead earlier today (Tuesday).

Two vehicles - a Ford and a Mercedes - were involved in a collision on Leverstock Green Road, at around 12.50pm.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "The ambulance service also attended and a woman was taken to hospital to be assessed.

The collision happened around 12.50pm today (C) George Ridgwell

"Both vehicles were recovered and the road was clear by 2.30pm.