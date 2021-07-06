Woman taken to hospital after collision in Hemel Hempstead

Police and paramedics were at the scene

By Holly Patel
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 3:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 3:24 pm

A woman was taken to hospital to be assessed after a two vehicle collision in Hemel Hempstead earlier today (Tuesday).

Two vehicles - a Ford and a Mercedes - were involved in a collision on Leverstock Green Road, at around 12.50pm.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "The ambulance service also attended and a woman was taken to hospital to be assessed.

The collision happened around 12.50pm today (C) George Ridgwell

"Both vehicles were recovered and the road was clear by 2.30pm.

"No one appears to have been seriously injured."