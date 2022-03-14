Woman seriously injured after two-vehicle collision in Hemel Hempstead

A woman was rushed to hospital with 'serious' injuries after she was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Hemel Hempstead on Saturday (12 March).

The woman in her 60s, was a passenger in one of the two cars involved, the driver, a man in his 80s, also suffered minor injuries.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has described the injuries the woman suffered as 'serious'.

A woman was rushed to hospital following the crash

Witness reports suggest the collision took place at roughly 4:20pm on the roundabout at the junction with St Albans Road and White Hart Lane.

The injured pair were in a white Nissan Micra that clashed with a red VW Golf.

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed the driver of the Golf was not injured.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage to make contact.

"You can report information online, use online web chat, or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 501 of 12 March.