The award, launched during Helping Herts Week, was created to celebrate people in Hertfordshire who have gone above and beyond and made a real difference in their local community.

The panel unanimously selected Lyn as the winner from an impressive number of nominations.

Lyn, who lives in Dacorum, is a volunteer mentor at Home-Start Herts, a community network of trained and skilled volunteers, helping families with young children through challenging times.

Volunteer extraordinaire Lyn Moore has won the Helping Herts Hero Award 2022

She is its longest serving volunteer, having worked at the charity for 34 years and was nominated for her work to support vulnerable families, all of whom face many different and complex challenges.

Suzy Moody, Home-Start Herts chief executive,said: “Lyn is a fabulous volunteer and is very deserving of this award which recognises her amazing achievement and commitment.

"She has been dedicated to Home-Start for so many years. Her down-to-earth approach has helped strengthen many families, over the years, which in some cases has had a life-changing impact on parents and their children.

“Home-Start believes every parent should have the support they need to give their children the best start in life and over the years Lyn has more than played her part in helping us reach this vision. We would like to extend a huge thank you to Lyn for her loyalty, hard work and her dedication in supporting families in Hertfordshire.”

Gordon Morrison, President Stort Valley Rotary and founder of Helping Herts, said: “The response we received for nominees has been very impressive. All were very high quality but, of course, there can only be one winner so congratulations to Lyn Moore.”

Jim Tatchell, Stort Valley Rotary Member and joint founder of Helping Herts, added: "Once again we see real life examples of the wonderful community we have here in Hertfordshire. Lyn personifies the caring, can-do attitude of our charities and our volunteers, who so often go unrecognised. Well done to her, and thank you to everyone who submitted so many heartfelt nominations."

Sally Burton, High Sherriff of Hertfordshire, said: “The commitment we see from so many volunteers from across the county of Hertfordshire is quite amazing.”