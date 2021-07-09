Hertfordshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal road collision on the A41 earlier today (Friday, July 9).

At around 2.50pm, a black Seat Ibiza car was involved in a collision with a van on the southbound carriageway between the Tring and Chesham junctions.

Detective Sergeant David Burstow from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “The driver of the car sadly died at the scene and specialist officers are currently supporting his family.

Police are appealing for information

“We are working to establish exactly how this collision occurred and are appealing for anyone who was travelling along the bypass and saw the car, which we believe may have been broken down in lane one prior to the collision or witnessed the collision itself to please get in touch.

“If you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle and were driving on the bypass this afternoon please check it to see if you have captured anything that may help our investigation.”

The driver of the van - a man aged in his 50s - has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.

You can report information online, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Valproic.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the untraceable online form.