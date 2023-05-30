Win a prize for your creation at the Boxmoor Scarecrow Festival and Trail

Don't miss this family fun event over the first weekend in July

Your very own custom-designed scarecrow displayed outside your home (within a 1 km radius of Boxmoor School in Cowper Road) will feature on the trail map – and you’ll be given a free copy.

The Festival takes place on the first weekend in July – from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2 – and it promises to be a fun day out for all the family with soft drinks and ice cream on sale as well as a barbecue from 12 – 2pm each day.

If you don’t win the grand prize, you could be in the running for the second or third prize.