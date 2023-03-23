News you can trust since 1858
Whipsnade Zoo opens UK’s first hippo experience - and tickets are on sale now

Get a closer look at the hippos

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:37 GMT

Whipsnade Zoo has opened the UK’s first hippopotamus experience today (March 23), allowing visitors to get a closer look at the animals.

From May 4, hippo fanatics can join expert zookeepers for a behind-the-scenes visit and meet those who look after Hodor and Lola.  Arriving in time for the hippos’ lunchtime, participants can feed the pair some of their favourite vegetables. The keepers are on hand to answer questions about the water-loving mammals.

Visitor experiences manager, Catherine Howes said: “Adding this extra special moment to your visit to Whipsnade Zoo will make it a once-in-a-lifetime experience; families and friends can come behind the scenes of our conservation zoo, creating incredible memories and getting closer to nature together.” 

Go behind the scenes and meet Hodor and Lola
The experience is open for adults and children over 12 on Tuesdays and Sundays at 2.15pm, from May to October.

Tickets to the experience start from £84 per person, excluding entry to Whipsnade Zoo. Tickets can be booked here.

