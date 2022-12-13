While the public’s away the animals play as snow turns ZSL Whipsnade into a winter wonderland

Animals at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo woke up to a winter wonderland yesterday (Monday, December 12).

Behind the zoo’s closed gates, zookeepers snapped the animals enjoying the thick blanket of snow, with wolverines and Eurasian lynx frolicking happily in the white stuff, having enjoyed in it previous years at the zoo.

Advertisement

For some, though, like four-month-old Asian elephant calf Nang Phaya, it was their first experience of snowfall.

Eurasian lynx in the snow at Whipsnade

The youngster and the rest of the herd wasted no time in diving into the snow. Using her long versatile trunk, Nang Phaya tested the snow, before showing it off to the rest of the herd, and bounding across the flurry.

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo remained closed to the public today (Tuesday), but inside it is business as usual for the zookeepers caring for the 10,000 animals at the UK’s largest zoo.

Advertisement

Four-month-old elephant Nang Phaya shows off snow to the rest of the herd