Why not try out a new sport to mark World Pickleball Day?

Everyone Active is offering free pickleball taster sessions at Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted Leisure Centres on Sunday, October 10.

The Dacorum Dynamos Pickleball Club have weekly coaching sessions with Everyone Active at both leisure centres.

Players in action at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre

What is Pickleball?

Pickleball is a combination of tennis, table tennis and badminton and is played with a paddle and lightweight ball, on a badminton court with the net at tennis height.

The game is played up to eleven, using the old badminton scoring.

Any person who has played any racket sport before, finds the transition extremely easy, but it’s not necessary to come from that background – anyone can pick up the game, very quickly.

Players in action at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre

As a new sport, there are some differences in rules to other racket play, as well as a few new things added to the game, such as dinking.

It is a sport that you can learn to play quickly and many now find it very enjoyable to play. This is available at both social and competitive level.

Join a free taster session

If you are interested in trying out Pickleball, just turn up suitably attired, all equipment provided:

> Free Taster Day at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre from 9am till 10.30am

> Free Taster Day at Berkhamsted Leisure Centre from 12noon till 1.30pm.