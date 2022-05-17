West Herts NHS Trust to approve options for redevelopment of Hertfordshire hospitals at the end of May

The board at West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is set to approve detailed costed options for the redevelopment of the three hospital sites on May 31.

The options include a new large clinical block for all clinical services on land next to the buildings at Watford General Hospital and some new build with refurbishment at Hemel Hempstead and St Albans City hospitals.

The board will consider feedback from residents, staff and stakeholders.

Deputy Chief Executive, Helen Brown, said “The proposals lead by our clinicians and hugely experienced redevelopment team have allowed us to develop these costs for the different options for our buildings at Hemel Hempstead, St Albans City and Watford.”

The trust hopes to start construction in 2025.

The deadline for all feedback is May 22 at midnight.