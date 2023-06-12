West Herts hospital staff could wear new lanyards to identify their roles – in a bid to end gender stereotyping

STAFF at hospitals in west Hertfordshire could now wear new lanyards to identify their roles – in a bid to end gender stereotyping.

The new lanyards were highlighted to the latest meeting of the West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals Trust board.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And according to a report presented by board chair Phil Townsend, they will ‘ensure female doctors are easily identified as doctors by staff and patients’.

An NHS worker awarded £1,000 after being racially abused has been told he will not receive more money

“A selection of lanyards that allow for swift and accurate recognition of medical staff has been made available to the Trust by members of the End Sexism in Medicine Network,” says the report.

“This is essential in critical situations such as a cardiac arrest.

“These lanyards identify different roles, such as ‘consultant’, ‘doctor’ or ‘advanced practitioner’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They will also ensure female doctors are easily identified as doctors by staff and patients, an issue which has recently been discussed in the network’s workshops.

“I would like to thank the network for their support of our clinical staff. ”