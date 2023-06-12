News you can trust since 1858
West Herts hospital staff could wear new lanyards to identify their roles – in a bid to end gender stereotyping

By Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read

STAFF at hospitals in west Hertfordshire could now wear new lanyards to identify their roles – in a bid to end gender stereotyping.

The new lanyards were highlighted to the latest meeting of the West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals Trust board.

And according to a report presented by board chair Phil Townsend, they will ‘ensure female doctors are easily identified as doctors by staff and patients’.

“A selection of lanyards that allow for swift and accurate recognition of medical staff has been made available to the Trust by members of the End Sexism in Medicine Network,” says the report.

“This is essential in critical situations such as a cardiac arrest.

“These lanyards identify different roles, such as ‘consultant’, ‘doctor’ or ‘advanced practitioner’.

“They will also ensure female doctors are easily identified as doctors by staff and patients, an issue which has recently been discussed in the network’s workshops.

“I would like to thank the network for their support of our clinical staff. ”

The item was reported to the board at their latest meeting, on June 1.

