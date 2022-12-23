This is what the NHS figures show

West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 47 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 21 was up from 24 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than quadrupled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 10.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 88% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 49%.