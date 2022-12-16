West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 24 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 14 was down from 26 on the same day the previous week. The number of beds at the Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 33.

Across England there were 6,720 people in hospital with Covid as of December 14, with 150 of them in ventilation beds. The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 34% in the last four weeks, while the number on ventilators has increased by 23% .

