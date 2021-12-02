West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust has realised its ‘teaching hospital’ ambition and is now legally called West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

But it will keep its ‘old’ name for the time being and put the branding on the back burner whilst the demands of winter and managing Covid positive patients remain the top priorities.

Staff are also busy getting used to new ways of working with the rollout of an electronic patient record, which went live at the end of November.

West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust achieves ‘teaching hospital’ status

Gaining ‘teaching hospital’ status reflects the dedicated work of many teams and individuals who have set the standard for delivering high quality training, learning and education at all levels of the workforce.

In addition to training medical students from University College London (UCL) and St George’s University, Grenada, the trust works in partnership with the universities of Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire to train and educate a wide range of nursing and allied healthcare professionals.

Whether it’s the student nurse on placement providing care while learning on the job; a junior doctor on a ward round or in clinic learning from senior colleagues; or a radiographer who is

being supported under clinical supervision to progress to the next stage of their career - teaching and learning are everyday activities for the clinical workforce across the trust’s three

hospitals.

The trust will keep its current identity until the official relaunch of its new name and status in April 2022.

Chief executive Christine Allen said: “Achieving ‘teaching’ status is testament to the brilliant work of our teams whose daily business is educating the next generation of doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals.

"Our skills in this area are well known to those we train and teach and our academic partner organisations but it will be great to see this reflected in our new title.

"As well as bringing this aspect of what we do to the attention of the wider community, the name change will boost recruitment and retention which is hugely beneficial to the patients we care for. We couldn’t be more delighted.”

Director of medical education Dr Ashley Reece said: “Achieving our ‘teaching hospital’ ambition has been a long time in development, and a journey with many twists and turns, but it is fantastic to have reached this point.

"We can be proud of our commitment to grow and develop with education, training, learning and teaching taking a prominent and obvious place in our identity.”

West Herts is a valued delivery partner of UCL’s medical undergraduate programme.

In recognition of the importance of this change in status, the trust will work with UCL’s medical school to appoint a new non-executive director to join the West Herts board with special responsibility for this relationship.