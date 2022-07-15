A West End performer dropped in on rehearsals at Adeyfield Academy last Friday (July 8) and helped coach the students ahead of their upcoming musical.

Jodie Steele, who has played roles in Wicked, Heathers and Six, met with the cast of High School Musical and spent time guiding the students on their use of voice, character and stagecraft.

The cast performed ‘Status Quo' for Jodie who was complimentary of their hard work.

She said: “Not a lot of students at your age can cope the the harmonies I've just heard.”

Head of performing arts at The Adeyfield Academy, Mrs Forni said: "It was such an exciting experience to have Jodie here to raise aspirations for students whom otherwise may not have this opportunity.”

The school is said be looking forward to welcoming Jodie back next year to work with its students.

