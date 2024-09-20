Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The parents of a 37-year-old with links to Hemel who has been missing for over a week have issued a heartfelt plea to let them know they’re loved.

Cameron is from Watford but has links to Hemel and could be anywhere in Hertfordshire.

Cameron was last seen in the Vicarage Road area of Watford eight days ago at around 12.40pm on Thursday 12 September.

Police issued an appeal and now Cameron’s mum and dad have sent a heartfelt plea to let them know they’re safe.

A CCTV image of missing Cameron (left) and a picture provided by the family to police as they made a heartfelt plea. Photos: Herts Police

Cameron’s mum and dad said: “Cam, if you see this can you make contact with someone as we are so worried about you.

“We love you so much and care about you. We just need to know you are safe, no pressure for anything else if you don’t want to talk to us. Love you always, Mum and Dad xxx.

“If anyone can help us contact Cam or know they are safe, we would be so grateful.”

Cameron is described as being around 5ft 11ins tall and of medium build, with ginger hair.

Missing Cameron. Photo: Herts Police

A police spokesman added: “Yesterday, police released a CCTV image of Cameron from 12 September. We appreciate it is not of the best quality, but we do hope members of the public may be able to recognise them from the distinct clothing they are wearing in the image.

“If you have seen Cameron, please call 999.”

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 285 of 12 September.