Watford General Hospital reopens for visitors as pandemic restrictions end

Watford General Hospital has reopened its doors to visitors now that pandemic restrictions have come to an end.

Patients on the hospital’s inpatient wards can have a visit from up to two friends or family members. Visitors must be over 12 years of age unless otherwise agreed with the person in charge.

Advertisement

Tracey Carter, chief nurse, said: “We are so pleased to be able to welcome back visitors once again to Watford General Hospital. Having visitors makes such a difference to the wellbeing of our patients and to their recovery.”

West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has opened the doors of the hospital to guests again

West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust asks people to not visit if they have Covid-19 of flu symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 and flu.