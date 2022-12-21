Watford General Hospital reopens for visitors as pandemic restrictions end
Visitors do not need to wear masks unless it is their personal preference to do so, or it has been risk assessed as necessary
Watford General Hospital has reopened its doors to visitors now that pandemic restrictions have come to an end.
Patients on the hospital’s inpatient wards can have a visit from up to two friends or family members. Visitors must be over 12 years of age unless otherwise agreed with the person in charge.
Tracey Carter, chief nurse, said: “We are so pleased to be able to welcome back visitors once again to Watford General Hospital. Having visitors makes such a difference to the wellbeing of our patients and to their recovery.”
West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust asks people to not visit if they have Covid-19 of flu symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 and flu.
Visitors can go to the inpatient wards each day between 2pm and 8pm.