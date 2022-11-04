A former seamstress turned author is holding a reading of her first children’s book at Waterstones in Berkhamsted late this month.

67-year-old Ann Parker from Warners End in Hemel Hempstead will read Magic & Memories - A Collection of Short Stories in the bookshop on Saturday, November 19 at 11am and is inviting families to come along to listen.

Ann said she is “looking forward to the book reading with puppets and props”.

Pictured: Ann with her book and her granddaughter

She added: “Even got a free raffle for all the children attending, the prize is a cuddly toy badger like in the story I'm reading: The Bravest Badger.”

The book is Ann’s first and includes illustrations by her grandson, Harvey Padmore.

When asked how it feels to embark on her writing journey, Ann said: “Oh, fantastic. I was terrified. I thought that nobody would buy it but it's really done well and people seem to love it.”

Eric the Elf, a superhero unicorn and family-centred tales featured in the book which is currently stocked in Chaulden Post Office, Hemel’s The House of Elliot and Fancy That in Tring. Ann wrote the stories with written with parents in mind as they have to read the m with plenty of hidden references and jokes.

She explained: “I’d love to do Magic & Memories Two, I've got so many ideas in my head.” Ann will be in Waterstones on Berkhamsted High Street on November 19 at 11am, with the raffle afterwards.