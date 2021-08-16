Walkers trek through Hemel and Tring as part of relay for the world’s poorest communities

Walkers trekked through Hemel Hempstead and Tring last week as part of a journey from London to Oxford to raise awareness of how climate change is affecting the world’s poorest communities.

The stops formed part of a bigger relay, which sees hundreds of young people from Young Christian Climate Network (YCCN), supported by Christian Aid, make an almost 1,200-mile journey walking from the G7 in Cornwall to the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

YCCN is an action-focused community of young Christians in the UK aged 18-30, choosing to follow Jesus in the pursuit of climate justice.

Walkers passed through Hemel Hempstead on Wednesday (August 11) afternoon and Thursday (August 12) morning, and Tring on Thursday (August 12) afternoon and Friday (August 13) morning, as part of the relay.

Colette Joyce, Justice and Peace Coordinator for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Westminster is walking all of London-Oxford.

She said: "Walking through the Hertfordshire countryside has really helped me appreciate God's gift of creation that we're trying to protect.

"I want to support the Young Christian Climate Network as they have a strong vision of climate justice and a particular emphasis on climate finance that is extremely urgent and necessary."

With both the G7 and COP hosted by the UK this year, Britain is in a unique position to set the tone for the discussions between world leaders.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson can use these meetings to put pressure on the international community to pursue an agenda centred on climate justice.

Many of the world’s poorest are facing the double threat of a global pandemic and the ongoing effects of climate change through extreme weather events such as floods and droughts.

While governments in the Global South try to fund relief measures from domestic budgets, they are saddled with crippling debts from both governments and banks.

The UK’s pivotal role as host to the G7 and COP offers the opportunity to push for an inclusive green and just economic recovery plan which addresses the impacts of Covid, debt

and climate change.