Volunteer police dog in Hertfordshire named Best Boy at Crufts 2023

The two-year-old won at the prestigious competition

By James Lowson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT

A dog that volunteers for the Hertfordshire Constabulary won an award at Crufts 2023.

At the world famous canine showcase, Hugo, was named Best Boy in the Norfolk Terrier Post Graduate Dog Class.

Hugo has been volunteering to assist the police via the constbaulary’s RAPPAW scheme, which sees trained dog owners and their pooches support vulnerable victims and witnesses.

They also help out officers and staff within the force.

Hugo was named a champion on Saturday (11 March), the second day of the three-day exhibition. He was competing under the name Watercroft Mark One.

RAPPAW volunteer PC Jo Healey, who owns Hugo with retired police officer Dee

Rayner, said: “Since starting his RAPPAW work 14 months ago, Hugo has been a hit with everyone he meets. This was his first time competing at Crufts so we’re so proud to walk away with the Best Boy title, which is so fitting for him.

“After the formalities of the competition were over, he was straight back to enjoying cuddles with everyone he met at the show before heading home for a well-earned rest.”

Since being launched in 2016, RAPPAW has enabled officers to build trust with victims through pet therapy. It has also helped when dealing with vulnerable witnesses including children and the elderly.

They also assist new recruits in their training through role play scenarios and conduct speed awareness operations across the county.

Previously the police force has stated it had nearly 300 volunteers participating in the support scheme.