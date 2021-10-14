Visually impaired Hemel football fan and player gains confidence with protective eyewear

A visually impaired footballer from Hemel Hempstead has gained confidence after being fitted for protective eyewear to help minimise any potential impact he could suffer when playing the game he loves.

Passionate football fan, Colin Perriera, recently visited Specsavers in Hemel Hempstead, where he had a comprehensive eye test and overall eye health check.

Colin, accompanied by his guide dog, Labrador, Sid, is an ardent football fan, following Hemel Hempstead Town FC and Chelsea.

Shane Abbas Bhimani, clinical director; Priti Amrania, dispensing assistant and PR ambassador; Colin Perriera and his guide dog Sid

He also plays football and is captain of the Ever-Ton FC, a 6-a-side football club with whom he has played for just over 18 months. The team play in the ‘Man versus Fat’, Milton Keynes Football League.

In May, Colin underwent cataract eye surgery at Moorfield’s Eye Hospital NHS FT based in London.

Following the operation, the ophthalmic consultant surgeon advised him to be fitted for protective eyewear to help minimise any potential impact he could suffer when playing football.

During his visit to Specsavers Hemel Hempstead, Mr Perriera, assisted by Priti Amrania, dispensing assistant and PR ambassador, chose a pair of stylish safety spectacles in his favourite Chelsea team colours.

Colin said: "The Specsavers staff at the store have been incredibly helpful, and I am really pleased with my new protective eyewear.

"These new glasses are more robust and will help me feel much more confident when I play football."

Louise England, general manager, said: "We are delighted that we had the opportunity to provide Colin with exactly what he was after to help him continue his passion for playing football.

"We wish him and the Ever-Ton FC every success with their matches."

