VIP visitors for Hemel Hempstead's new Squirrel Scouts

Youngsters at Hemel's new squirrel dreys received a visit from two VIPs.

The youngsters from 1st Apsley Scout Group's brand new squirrel dreys were visited by the Mayor of Dacorum Councillor Stewart Riddick and Hemel MP Sir Mike Penning to mark their investment.

The boys and girls aged four and five recited their promise to do their best to be kind and helpful and were presented with their certificates and badges to mark the occasion.

Hemel Hempstead Scouts have dreys at Apsley and Leverstock Green which meet weekly for fun and games, with a programme designed to support informal learning, promoting key skills like working together, communication, language as well as creativity and community awareness.

They get active, explore nature, and earn badges just like other scouts, with the dreys marking the beginning of the great Scouting adventure that leads on to Beavers, Cubs and Scouts as the children get older.

If you are interested in finding out more then visit the website or email [email protected]

1. Some of the new Squirrels pictured with Sir Mike Penning MP Photo Sales

2. The youngsters enjoy some tasty treats Photo Sales

3. Some of the brand new Squirrels are invested, watched by proud parents Photo Sales

4. The Squirrels make their promise Photo Sales