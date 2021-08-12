Vehicle seized after disqualified driver caught near Hemel Hempstead

A disqualified driver was caught driving on the M1 southbound near Hemel Hempstead yesterday morning (Wednesday, August 11).

Police seized the vehicle and the driver has been reported to court after officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit stopped them just before 7am.

The driver had been disqualified due to totting up for previous offences, however, still continued to drive. They initially provided false details, but officers found out who they were and seized the vehicle.