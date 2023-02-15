The Hemel Hempstead Vegan Market is back this weekend offering a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, and craft cheeses.

The event on Sunday will also feature handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls, all created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis Beresford, Vegan Market Co founder, said: “We are so excited to be back in Hemel Hempstead. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan

Don't miss the Vegan Market Co event in Hemel Hempstead on Sunday

producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce

Advertisement

Advertisement

them to the wonderful people of Hemel Hempstead.”