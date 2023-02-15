Vegan Market Co makes welcome return to Hemel Hempstead on Sunday
Event will offer huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses and much more
The Hemel Hempstead Vegan Market is back this weekend offering a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, and craft cheeses.
The event on Sunday will also feature handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls, all created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.
Lewis Beresford, Vegan Market Co founder, said: “We are so excited to be back in Hemel Hempstead. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan
producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.
"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce
them to the wonderful people of Hemel Hempstead.”
The Hemel Hempstead Vegan Market will be held at The Marlowes, just outside Primark from 10.30am to 4pm on Sunday (19/2).