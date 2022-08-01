Urgent police appeal to track down wanted man in Hertfordshire

Richard Markwell

Police have issued an urgent appeal for help to track down this man.

Richard Markwell, aged 29, of no fixed address, is wanted for coercive and controlling behaviour offences committed in Hertfordshire. But he also has links to Luton, Romford and London and police are urging anyone who sees him to immediately call 999.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you can also report it by filling out an online reporting form at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Hertfordshire Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

You can also call the non-emergency telephone number 101 (in an emergency, always dial 999) or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.