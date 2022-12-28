A group of unpaid carers, including some from Dacorum, are exhibiting pictures and a snapshot into their lives at an exhibition by Carers in Hertfordshire’s Camera Club.

The club will hold the exhibition, “A Day in the Life”, at the Radlett Centre from January 5 to 30.

Club facilitators Ron and Sandy said: “This exhibition is a way to give a voice to the carers in the club by showing people what being a carer means and highlighting some of the issues that carers are faced with.”

They added: “It allows members to show their work, demonstrate their talents and see their images as big prints.”

Some photos will be available to buy, with profits being donated to Carers in Hertfordshire.

