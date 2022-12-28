News you can trust since 1858
Unpaid carers in Dacorum feature in free photography exhibition

The exhibit will be on display throughout January

By Olivia Preston
22 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 1:11pm

A group of unpaid carers, including some from Dacorum, are exhibiting pictures and a snapshot into their lives at an exhibition by Carers in Hertfordshire’s Camera Club.

The club will hold the exhibition, “A Day in the Life”, at the Radlett Centre from January 5 to 30.

Club facilitators Ron and Sandy said: “This exhibition is a way to give a voice to the carers in the club by showing people what being a carer means and highlighting some of the issues that carers are faced with.”

Club members prepare for their third photography exhibition
They added: “It allows members to show their work, demonstrate their talents and see their images as big prints.”

Some photos will be available to buy, with profits being donated to Carers in Hertfordshire.

Claire Protherough, the charity’s carers development and learning officer, said: “We know carers value having time to themselves away from caring and this club enables them to socialise and enjoy their interests.”