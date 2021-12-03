Unemployment continues to fall across Hertfordshire

Decreasing levels of unemployment across Hertfordshire are being highlighted as signs that the economy is starting to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest available data presented to a meeting to the county council’s resources and performance cabinet panel on Wednesday, December 1, shows that in September there were 61,957 jobs advertised in the county.

That’s 7,399 more than the previous month – and it’s double the number that was advertised following the first wave of the pandemic, in May 2020.

Meanwhile, the data also shows that the number of people unemployed – and claiming employment-related benefits – has continued to drop.

In September the data shows there were 28,115 claimants across Hertfordshire. That’s 3,220 lower than in June – with a claimant rate lower than at any point since March 2020.

And according to the report presented to the cabinet panel on Wednesday, it shows signs of recovery.

“Latest data shows a decrease in the unemployment rate in Hertfordshire,” says the report.

“There has also been a corresponding decrease nationally.

“Hertfordshire’s unemployed claimant count has also decreased and shows that the economy is starting to recover following Covid-19 effects on the labour market.”

Although unemployment is falling, overall the data shows that claimant rates across the county overall are still almost DOUBLE what they were in March 2020, showing an overall increase of 95.65 per cent.

However, a breakdown of the data shows the varying picture within the county.

According to the data, in Dacorum there are currently (Sept 2021) 3,790 claimants aged 16 or over.

That’s a decrease of 24.28 per cent since September 2020 – but it’s still 104.31 per cent higher than the start of the first Covid 19 ‘lockdown’ in March 2020. That’s more than double.

According to the data, in Broxbourne there are currently (Sept 2021) 3,045 claimants aged 16 or over.

That’s a decrease of 22.52 per cent since September 2020 – but it’s still 112.2 per cent higher than the start of the first Covid 19 ‘lockdown’ in March 2020. That’s more than double.

According to the data, in East Hertfordshire there are currently (Sept 2021) 2,640 claimants aged 16 or over.

That’s a decrease of 31.34 per cent since September 2020 – but it’s still 132.6 per cent higher than the start of the first Covid 19 ‘lockdown’ in March 2020. That’s more than double .

According to the data, in Hertsmere there are currently (Sept 2021) 2,655 claimants aged 16 or over.

That’s a decrease of 27.95 per cent since September 2020 – but it’s still 98.88 per cent higher than the start of the first Covid 19 ‘lockdown’ in March 2020.

According to the data, in North Hertfordshire there are currently (Sept 2021) 2,685 claimants aged 16 or over.

That’s a decrease of 28.69 per cent since September 2020 – but it’s still 88.42 per cent higher than the start of the first Covid 19 ‘lockdown’ in March 2020.

According to the data, in St Albans there are currently (Sept 2021) 2,685 claimants aged 16 or over.

That’s a decrease of 27.63 per cent since September 2020 – but it’s still 82.65 per cent higher than the start of the first Covid 19 ‘lockdown’ in March 2020.

According to the data, in Stevenage there are currently (Sept 2021) 2,780 claimants aged 16 or over.

That’s a decrease of 18.24 per cent since September 2020 – but it’s still 93.73 per cent higher than the start of the first Covid 19 ‘lockdown’ in March 2020.

According to the data, in Three Rivers there are currently (Sept 2021) 1,745 claimants aged 16 or over.

That’s a decrease of 36.43 per cent since September 2020 – but it’s still 74.5 per cent higher than the start of the first Covid 19 ‘lockdown’ in March 2020.

According to the data, in Watford there are currently (Sept 2021) 3,080 claimants aged 16 or over.

That’s a decrease of 27.1 per cent since September 2020 – but it’s still 80.65 per cent higher than the start of the first Covid 19 ‘lockdown’ in March 2020.

According to the data, in Welwyn Hatfield there are currently (Sept 2021) 3,015 claimants aged 16 or over.