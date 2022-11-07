Hertfordshire County Council is looking for more people to sponsor Ukrainian refugees living in Dacorum – who now face being forced to relocate.

Many who have settled in the borough have found work in the area and their children have enrolled at schools.

But due to a shortage of available housing, they may be forced to relocate.

Hertfordshire County Council is appealing to residents

More than 1,100 Hertfordshire people have opened their homes to refugees from Ukraine, and more than 1,700 refugees have come to the county since the Russion invasion in February.

But despite the ‘overwhelming’ humanitarian response from Hertfordshire residents, some existing sponsors are unable to continue hosting guests beyond the initial six-month period.

Sponsors who are part of the Homes For Ukraine scheme can receive the £350 monthly ‘thank you' payment by registering on the government portal here.

Those interested in helping can email [email protected], with their full address, number of rooms and beds available, number of guests they can accommodate, if children could live there, how close they are to public transport and any other requirements as a host.

Councillor Richard Roberts, Leader of Hertfordshire County Council said:“The need for new hosts is greater than ever and I would urge anyone who has the space and willingness to open up their home to get in touch. You could be the person who makes that difference to the life of a refugee.”